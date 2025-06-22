Florida Panthers parade live: How to watch, stream

The Florida Panthers – the 2025 Stanley Cup Champions – will celebrate their back-to-back championship wins with a parade and celebration on Sunday, July 22.

The Panthers defeated the Edmonton Oilers, 5-1, in Game 6 last week.

With the win, the Panthers became the NHL’s first back-to-back champions since the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021, and just the third team to achieve the feat in the 21st century.

Florida Panthers Parade: Watch live

The parade is scheduled to start at noon in Fort Lauderdale Beach. The championship ceremony will begin at 1:30 p.m.

Below is a map of the parade route and the event stage.

