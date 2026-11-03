Florida live midterm election results: Chief Financial Officer
Florida voters head to the polls on Tuesday to decide between Blaise Ingoglia and Annette Taddeo to be the next chief financial officer.
When are election results released?
Polls in Florida are open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. local time. Shortly after polls close, initial election results will be released.
Live election results: Chief Financial Officer
Live election results: Florida Map
The Source: Live election results are from the Associated Press and the Florida Division of Elections.