Brevard County changes Election Day polling locations after extreme flooding

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The Brief Some polling locations for Election Day have been relocated after extreme flooding in Brevard County. Brevard County Supervisor of Elections announced changes to six locations. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.



Brevard County has temporarily relocated some polling locations for Election Day after extreme flooding in the county.

"For the safety and security of our election workers and the voters of Brevard, it is necessary to relocate a couple of precinct polling locations due to these unprecedented circumstances," the Brevard County Supervisor of Elections Tim Bobanic said in a news release.

Election Day polling location changes

The six affected locations include:

Precincts 307, 512, 525 will be moved from Max K. Rodes Park Community Center to New Shiloh Christian Center

Precinct 309 will move from Veterans Memorial Complex to New Shiloh Christian Center

Precinct 306 will move from Eddie Lee Taylor Sr. Community Center to Joseph N. Davis Community Center

Precincts 323, 509 will move from Front Street Civic Center to Joseph N. Davis Community Center

Precinct 517 will move from Faith Baptist Church of Palm Bay to Palm Bay City Hall Council Chambers

Precincts 320, 513, 522 will move from EFSC Palm Bay - Community Dining Room to Franklin T. DeGroodt Memorial Library

Officials said there may be additional polling location changes. Voters are asked to check votebrevard.org for the latest information.

Polling location hours

Polls will remain open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Officials advise voters to allow for extra travel time.