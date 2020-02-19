Florida man wins $2M from scratch-off ticket he bought at gas station

article

Akram Awad of Jacksonville turned $10 into $2,000,000 after winning the top prize in the CASHWORD Scratch-Off game.

Awad, 42, bought the lucky winning ticket from the In and Out at 2110 S. Highway 17 in Crescent City.

The game launched in 2017. It features 6 top prizes of $2,000,000.

The lucky guy chose to take his winnings in annual installment payments of $80,000 a year for 25 years.

The store will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

