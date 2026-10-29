Florida man shoots roommates, arrested for double homicide, police say

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The Brief Mark Robinson is charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing his two roommates, the Ocala Police Department says. Two victims died from gunshot wounds. They were also Robinson's roommates. Robinson is being held in the Marion County Jail.



An Ocala man is charged with double homicide for shooting his two roommates, the Ocala Police Department said.

LIVE: Ocala police have scheduled a press conference for 2:30 p.m.

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Ocala man charged with double homicide

What we know:

Mark Robinson was arrested by Ocala Police on Wednesday night for a shooting that happened near SE 8th Street, reports say.

When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds, according to the Ocala Police Department.

The two men were Robinson's roommates. One man was found dead at the scene, while the other man was taken to the hospital and died shortly after.

Investigators say the case is still under investigation.

Police: Both victims were Robinson's roommates

What we don't know:

Robinson is being held in custody by the Marion County Jail. Officials have not announced a court date or a bond amount for Robinson's release. Information on what led up to the shooting is also unknown.