Florida man faked blindness to collect nearly $245,000 in VA benefits, feds say

The Brief A Florida man pleaded guilty to falsely claiming he was legally blind to collect nearly $245,000 in VA disability benefits, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Prosecutors said the 73-year-old continued driving, working and performing daily activities despite his claims of severe vision loss. He faces up to 10 years in federal prison.



Federal prosecutors say a Florida man fraudulently collected hundreds of thousands of dollars in veterans disability benefits by falsely claiming he was legally blind, federal prosecutors said.

Jerry Smith, 73, pleaded guilty to one count of receiving stolen government money and faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

What we know:

Federal prosecutors said Smith admitted to falsely representing the severity of his vision impairment to the Department of Veterans Affairs in order to qualify for disability compensation and related benefits. Authorities said the fraudulent claims spanned from 2017 through 2021 and resulted in nearly $245,000 in payments.

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According to investigators, Smith carried out activities that contradicted his claims of legal blindness. Prosecutors said he drove vehicles, navigated public spaces without assistance, completed financial transactions and worked in positions that required visual awareness, including as a firearms specialist and school guardian.

What we don't know:

Federal authorities have not disclosed how investigators first became aware of the alleged fraud or whether tips, surveillance or medical reviews prompted the investigation. Prosecutors also have not said whether Smith will be required to repay the benefits he received.

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A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled, and it remains unclear what sentence prosecutors will recommend.

Timeline:

According to prosecutors, Smith received veterans disability compensation and benefits between 2017 and 2021 while allegedly misrepresenting his eyesight and daily limitations.

Federal authorities later investigated the case through the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General. Smith ultimately entered a guilty plea in federal court this year to one count of receiving stolen government money.

On April 7, the Justice Department announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division, which officials say will focus on investigating fraud involving taxpayer-funded programs.

What they're saying:

The prosecution comes as federal officials increase scrutiny of fraud involving government benefits and public assistance programs.

"Smith falsely represented to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs ("VA") that he was legally blind and that his vision conditions prevented him from driving, working, and performing various daily functions," prosecutors said in the plea agreement.