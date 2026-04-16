Florida man dies after car crashes into Merritt Island canal, Florida Highway Patrol says

The Brief A 25-year-old Titusville man died after failing to negotiate a curve and overturning his vehicle into a canal on Merritt Island, Florida Highway Patrol said. FHP reported that the car became fully submerged in the water near Blackpoint Wildlife Drive around 2 a.m., resulting in the driver being declared dead at the scene. A 43-year-old female passenger, also from Titusville, survived the crash and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



A Florida man died after his vehicle ran off the road and drove into a canal on Merritt Island.

First responders declared the man dead on the scene, while the passenger – a 43-year-old woman – was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, troopers say.

What we know:

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol responded to the intersection of Blackpoint Wildlife Drive and L Pond Road on Merritt Island around 2 a.m., April 16, after a single vehicle crash into a canal occurred.

Based on reports from Florida Highway Patrol, the male driver – a 25-year-old man from Titusville – failed to negotiate a left-hand curve – leading to him running off the road and overturning his vehicle into a canal.

In the crash, the car was fully submerged underwater.

Troopers reported the man died on the scene while the woman – also from Titusville – was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

The relationship between the man and woman is not known at this time.

Troopers are working to pull the vehicle out of the water. The make and model of the car has not been identified at this time, FHP said.