Florida man claims $1 million from lottery scratch-off

A Florida man won a million-dollar top prize from a $50 lottery scratch-off game.

The Florida Lottery said Darrin Thorpe, 53, bought his winning $1 million 500X THE CASH ticket from a Circle K, located at 400 Southeast Port St. Lucie Boulevard in Port St. Lucie.

He chose to take home his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

The store will receive $2,000 in bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

According to lottery records, there are 38 top prizes of $1 million remaining for the lottery game, and one prize of $25 million that is up for grabs.

The overall odds of winning is 1-in-4.5.