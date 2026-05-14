Florida man accused of secretly recording women in Winter Garden restroom

A 19-year-old man is accused of secretly recording women using the restroom at a business in Winter Garden, according to police.

Brian Larios-Perez was arrested Tuesday, and he faces charges of criminal mischief, trespassing and digital voyeurism, according to court records.

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What we know:

Police responded to Axum Coffee on West Plant Street on Tuesday after a woman called 911 after seeing a man standing inside the women's restroom "with his pants down."

After arriving at the building, police found Larios-Perez inside the upstairs women's restroom, according to an arrest affidavit.

Brian Larios-Perez, 19. (Credit: Orange County Jail)

Larios-Perez reportedly told the officers that he didn't know it was the women's restroom before changing his story and claiming he was in the restroom to play games on his phone, the arrest affidavit said.

Officers said they found multiple videos on Larios-Perez's phone of women using the restroom. The videos had been recorded on multiple days, with the timestamp on recording dated April 3, 2026, according to the arrest affidavit.

Police said the videos appeared to have been made with Larios-Perez's phone propped on the floor and angled toward the toilet in the next stall.

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Officers contacted the owner of the building, who identified Larios-Perez as the same person he told to leave the property multiple times before, but the man kept coming back. The owner also said he previously found Larios-Perez in the men's restroom standing near holes in the wall that overlooked the women's restroom.

Larios-Perez was arrested and booked into the Orange County Jail.