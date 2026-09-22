2 arrested after neglected dog found in New Smyrna Beach, officials say

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The Brief According to officials, an 8-year-old female dog named Gemma was found during a welfare check. A concerned citizen provided photographs showing the dog with visible ribs and hip bones, severe hair loss, and other signs of neglect. Gemma was seized for her safety and transported for forensic documentation and a veterinary evaluation.



The New Smyrna Beach Police Department arrested two suspects on felony aggravated animal cruelty charges after police discovered a dog suffering from severe neglect.

What we know:

Police say that on September 22, the New Smyrna Beach Police Department’s Animal Control Unit responded to a residence in the 2800 block of Brookline Avenue following reports of a dog in poor condition.

A concerned citizen provided photographs showing the dog with visible ribs and hip bones, severe hair loss, and other signs of neglect.

According to officials, an 8-year-old female dog named Gemma was found during a welfare check. Police said she was severely emaciated, with visible ribs, spine and hip bones, significant muscle loss, chronic skin problems and open sores.

Investigators determined the dog had been neglected over an extended period and was not receiving needed veterinary care.

Gemma’s owners, Shaun Haedrich, 47, and Cathrine Haedrich, 56, both of New Smyrna Beach, were arrested and charged with felony aggravated animal cruelty.

Officials say that Gemma was seized for her safety and transported for forensic documentation and a veterinary evaluation.

What we don't know:

At this time, it is unclear who will have custody of the dog. Police said a petition for custody will be filed through the court system to ensure she receives continued care and protection.