Florida is leading destination in US for fun, study shows

Florida is the leading destination for fun in the US, according to a new study.

To determine the most fun states in America, WalletHub said it compared the 50 states across two categories: entertainment and recreation and nightlife.

Here's why WalletHub ranked Florida as No. 1 for fun, according to its website:

"Florida is the most fun state in 2024, leading the country when it comes to the number of restaurants, amusement parks, arcades and music festivals per capita. But even if those particular activities aren’t of interest to you, Florida has the third-most attractions per capita, and the sixth-best variety of arts, entertainment and recreation establishments.

In addition, Florida is a great state for people who like to be outside. Although it does have very hot summers, the state has the 12th-best weather overall. It also has the most marinas per capita and the second-most miles of shoreline.

Finally, the Florida government spends a lot on parks and recreation, the eighth-most per capita. The average Floridian also spends over $2,000 per year on recreation expenses, the 14th-most in the country."

Here are the top 10 must-fun states, per the study:

Florida California Nevada New York Colorado Illinois Texas Washington Minnesota Louisiana

Read more on the study here.