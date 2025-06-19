Florida girl, 9, describes surviving terrifying shark attack while snorkeling near Fort Myers

The Brief A young Florida girl was bitten by a shark while snorkeling and nearly lost her hand. Quick action from nearby workers and surgeons helped save her life. Despite the trauma, she remains fearless and grateful.



A 9-year-old Florida girl is recovering after surviving a shark attack earlier this month while snorkeling off the coast of Fort Myers — and she’s now sharing her story of survival.

'I didn’t see anything’

What we know:

A 9-year-old girl, Leah Lendel, was bitten by a shark while snorkeling with her family near Fort Myers earlier this month.

The shark severely injured her hand, nearly severing it, before construction workers nearby jumped in to help by tying off her arm and calling 911.

Leah was quickly airlifted to Tampa General Hospital, where surgeons performed a complex, hours-long operation to save the limb.

What we don't know:

The species of the shark involved has not been publicly identified. It’s also unclear how far Leah was from the shore when the attack occurred or whether any warnings were posted in the area. Officials have not said if the beach was closed or monitored following the incident.

The backstory:

Leah was spending a day at the beach with her family when the incident occurred. She was snorkeling when the shark latched onto her hand. Despite the chaotic moment, her father and others quickly stepped in. The incident highlights how fast a recreational day in Florida’s waters can turn tragic, especially for young swimmers.

Big picture view:

Shark attacks are rare, but they remain a concern in Florida, which leads the U.S. in annual reported incidents. Leah’s survival underscores the importance of fast response times, access to trauma care, and the community's role in assisting victims. Her positive attitude also sends a message about resilience in the face of frightening encounters with nature.

What they're saying:

Leah Lendel says she was enjoying a day at the beach with her family when the unexpected happened.

"I didn’t see anything. I was just snorkeling," she recalled. "Then I went up to breathe."

That’s when a shark bit down on her hand. Lendel says the animal tried to drag her away.

"Then I picked up my hand and it’s all in blood," she said. "Then I started screaming with my mom. And then my dad was with me."

Nearby construction workers rushed to help. They tied off her arm to slow the bleeding and called 911. A witness said Leah’s hand was nearly severed — hanging by only a small piece of skin.

She was flown to Tampa General Hospital, where surgeons performed an hours-long operation to save her hand. Surgeons say they are optimistic about her recovery.

Leah had a simple message for the people who saved her life: "Thank you."

