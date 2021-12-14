Florida deputies rescue 2 dogs from house fire, sheriff's office says

article

Two dogs were rescued from a Florida house fire this weekend, law enforcement said.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said that they rescued two dogs from a burning home on Sunday in Vero Beach.

They said that deputies responded to the house fire in the afternoon. Three deputies entered the home and released the dogs.

The Indian River Fire Rescue reportedly also responded to the home and extinguished the fire.

"The dogs appeared to be no worse for wear due to the deputies’ quick actions," the Indian River County Sheriff's Office said.

Red Cross is said to have been notified on behalf of the residents.

