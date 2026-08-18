Incumbent Randy Fine wins GOP primary in Florida District 6; advances to face Democrat Eric Yonce

The Brief Incumbent Republican Congressman Randy Fine will face Democratic challenger Eric Yonce in the general election to represent Florida’s 6th Congressional District. Yonce, a Marion County native, is running on a platform focused on bringing real-world experience and a community-first approach to federal public service. Fine, who was elected to Congress after serving in both the Florida House and Senate, enters the contest highlighting his legislative tenure and background as a Harvard graduate and business executive.



Congressman Randy Fine (R) will face off against Eric Yonce (D) in the 2026 Florida general election in November for the District 6 seat.

Florida's sixth congressional district covers Flagler, Lake, Marion, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia Counties.

Florida primary election results

By the numbers:

Meet the candidates

Eric Yonce (D)

Eric was raised in Citra, Florida, and graduated from North Marion High School.

His father was an officer with the Ocala police department and his mom leads the local Realtor Association, his website states.

"Eric is running to bring real-world experience, a deep love for the district, and a people-first perspective to public service," his website states.

Yonce – a business owner and community advocate – places an importance on hard work, public service, and standing up for neighbors.

Key issues he supports consist of protecting Florida against profit-driven development threatening the coastlines, expanding affordable and workforce housing while protecting renters and homeowners and a secure, fair immigration system that respects human dignity.

See Yonce's campaign website for a full list of issues he supports.

Randy Fine (R)

Rep. Randy Fine was elected to Congress in April 2026 to represent Florida’s 6th District. He serves on the House Foreign Affairs and Education and Workforce Committees.

In 2016, he was elected to the Florida House of Representatives, District 33, and was re-elected in 2020. In 2024, he was elected to the Florida Senate.

He graduated magna cum laude from Harvard College and later Harvard Business School, according to an online bio.

He was born in Tucson, Arizona, and moved to Florida in 2006. He is married to Wendy Fine, and has two sons.

When is the general election?

What's next:

The general election will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

Key dates to know:



Oct. 5: Deadline to register to vote in the November general election

Oct. 22: Deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot

Oct. 24-31: Early voting period

Nov. 3: Election Day