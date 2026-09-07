Winter Park considers paid parking at 2 popular parks

The Brief Winter Park leaders will consider paid parking at Dinky Dock and Lake Baldwin parks. Residents would park free with vehicle registration, while non-residents would pay through a mobile system. If approved, the six-month pilot program would begin in spring 2027.



Winter Park commissioners will consider a proposal Wednesday to launch a six-month pilot program that would bring paid parking to two of the city's most popular parks.

If approved, the pilot program is expected to begin in spring 2027.

Local perspective:

Under the proposal, visitors parking at Dinky Dock Park and Lake Baldwin Park would pay through QR codes, text-to-pay or a mobile app. Winter Park residents would continue to park for free but would be required to register their vehicles in advance through a new online portal.

City officials said the program is intended to better manage parking demand, improve traffic flow and generate revenue for local services and infrastructure.

Some non-residents, however, said the change could discourage people from visiting the parks.

"It's probably going to cause a lot of people to go to a different location in Central Florida because they may disagree that they have to pay for parking," said visitor Aidan Janes.

The city has not announced how much non-residents would be charged.