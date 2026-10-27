LIST: Brevard County closes some beach crossovers, boat ramps due to King Tide, rough surf
BREVARD, Fla. - Due to rough ocean conditions and King Tide, Brevard County's Parks & Recreation Department has closed some beach crossovers and boat ramps, and is urging those headed to the beach to be extra careful and aware.
Brevard County closes beach crossovers, boat ramps. Here's where.
Local perspective:
The Brevard County Parks & Recreation Department has released a list of beaches that are temporarily closed because of coastal erosion:
- Val M. Steele Park (ADA accessible boardwalk), 3535 S Hwy A1A, Melbourne Beach, FL 32951
- Chris’ Break Crossover, 3830 S. Highway A1A Melbourne Beach
- South Patrick Residents Association (S.P.R.A.) Park, 499 Jimmy Buffett Mem Hwy, Satellite Beach, FL 32937
- Howard E. Futch Memorial Park at Paradise Beach, 2301 Jimmy Buffett Mem Hwy, Melbourne, FL 32903
- Canova Beach Park (central and south crossovers), 3299 N Hwy A1A, Indian Harbour Beach, FL 32937
- Bonsteel Park, 8455 Jimmy Buffett Mem Hwy, Melbourne Beach, FL 32951
- Kelly Park East Shoreline, 2550 North Banana River Drive, Merritt Island, FL 32952
Several boat ramps have also been closed:
- Kelly Park East Boat Ramp
- Parish Park Boat Ramp
- Long Point Campground Boat Ramp
- John Jorgensens Landing
- Christenson’s Landing (except the floating dock)
- First Street Boat Ramp
Satellite Beach crossovers closed
Earlier this week, the City of Satellite Beach announced that its beach crossovers were closed due to strong winds, King Tides, and significant beach erosion.
Staying safe at the beach
Big picture view:
Those who live near the beach or headed to the beach, are urged to use extra caution and to only swim near a guarded lifeguard station.
The Source: The article was written with information from a Facebook post by the Brevard County Parks & Recreation Department and the City of Satellite Beach.