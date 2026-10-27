LIST: Brevard County closes some beach crossovers, boat ramps due to King Tide, rough surf

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The Brief Several beach crossovers and boat ramps in Brevard County have been closed due to rough surf conditions and beach erosion, officials said. At least 7 beach crossovers have been closed, and six boat ramps have been closed, Brevard County Parks said.



Due to rough ocean conditions and King Tide, Brevard County's Parks & Recreation Department has closed some beach crossovers and boat ramps, and is urging those headed to the beach to be extra careful and aware.

Brevard County closes beach crossovers, boat ramps. Here's where.

Local perspective:

The Brevard County Parks & Recreation Department has released a list of beaches that are temporarily closed because of coastal erosion:

Val M. Steele Park (ADA accessible boardwalk), 3535 S Hwy A1A, Melbourne Beach, FL 32951

Chris’ Break Crossover, 3830 S. Highway A1A Melbourne Beach

South Patrick Residents Association (S.P.R.A.) Park, 499 Jimmy Buffett Mem Hwy, Satellite Beach, FL 32937

Howard E. Futch Memorial Park at Paradise Beach, 2301 Jimmy Buffett Mem Hwy, Melbourne, FL 32903

Canova Beach Park (central and south crossovers), 3299 N Hwy A1A, Indian Harbour Beach, FL 32937

Bonsteel Park, 8455 Jimmy Buffett Mem Hwy, Melbourne Beach, FL 32951

Kelly Park East Shoreline, 2550 North Banana River Drive, Merritt Island, FL 32952

Several boat ramps have also been closed:

Kelly Park East Boat Ramp

Parish Park Boat Ramp

Long Point Campground Boat Ramp

John Jorgensens Landing

Christenson’s Landing (except the floating dock)

First Street Boat Ramp

Satellite Beach crossovers closed

Earlier this week, the City of Satellite Beach announced that its beach crossovers were closed due to strong winds, King Tides, and significant beach erosion.

Staying safe at the beach

Big picture view:

Those who live near the beach or headed to the beach, are urged to use extra caution and to only swim near a guarded lifeguard station.