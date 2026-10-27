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LIST: Brevard County closes some beach crossovers, boat ramps due to King Tide, rough surf

By
FOX 35 Orlando
Brevard County News
Published October 27, 2026 5:21 PM EDT
Published October 27, 2026 5:21 PM EDT
article

Rough waters and king tides cause concerns for Florida's coastlines. Credit: FOX 35

The Brief

    • Several beach crossovers and boat ramps in Brevard County have been closed due to rough surf conditions and beach erosion, officials said.
    • At least 7 beach crossovers have been closed, and six boat ramps have been closed, Brevard County Parks said.

BREVARD, Fla. - Due to rough ocean conditions and King Tide, Brevard County's Parks & Recreation Department has closed some beach crossovers and boat ramps, and is urging those headed to the beach to be extra careful and aware.

Brevard County closes beach crossovers, boat ramps. Here's where.

Local perspective:

The Brevard County Parks & Recreation Department has released a list of beaches that are temporarily closed because of coastal erosion:

  • Val M. Steele Park (ADA accessible boardwalk), 3535 S Hwy A1A, Melbourne Beach, FL 32951
  • Chris’ Break Crossover, 3830 S. Highway A1A Melbourne Beach
  • South Patrick Residents Association (S.P.R.A.) Park, 499 Jimmy Buffett Mem Hwy, Satellite Beach, FL 32937
  • Howard E. Futch Memorial Park at Paradise Beach, 2301 Jimmy Buffett Mem Hwy, Melbourne, FL 32903
  • Canova Beach Park (central and south crossovers), 3299 N Hwy A1A, Indian Harbour Beach, FL 32937
  • Bonsteel Park, 8455 Jimmy Buffett Mem Hwy, Melbourne Beach, FL 32951
  • Kelly Park East Shoreline, 2550 North Banana River Drive, Merritt Island, FL 32952

Several boat ramps have also been closed:

  • Kelly Park East Boat Ramp
  • Parish Park Boat Ramp
  • Long Point Campground Boat Ramp
  • John Jorgensens Landing
  • Christenson’s Landing (except the floating dock)
  • First Street Boat Ramp

Satellite Beach crossovers closed

Earlier this week, the City of Satellite Beach announced that its beach crossovers were closed due to strong winds, King Tides, and significant beach erosion.

Staying safe at the beach

Big picture view:

Those who live near the beach or headed to the beach, are urged to use extra caution and to only swim near a guarded lifeguard station.

The Source: The article was written with information from a Facebook post by the Brevard County Parks & Recreation Department and the City of Satellite Beach.

Brevard County News