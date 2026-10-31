Florida child found alone in pond; parents arrested, deputies say

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The Brief Deputies quickly located the 4-year-old child in the water. They safely retrieved the child and identified his residence. Upon entering the home, deputies discovered unsanitary conditions, including copious amounts of animal waste, a roach infestation, and mold. According to officials, a grandparent took custody of the 4-year-old.



A Deltona couple is facing child neglect and animal cruelty charges after deputies found their 4-year-old child in a retention pond and discovered deplorable conditions inside the family’s home, officials say.

What we know:

According to the Volusia Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the scene Saturday morning after receiving a report of an unaccompanied toddler walking near a retention pond in Deltona.

Deputies quickly located the 4-year-old child in the water. They safely retrieved the child and identified his residence.

Officials say, upon entering the home, deputies discovered unsanitary conditions, including copious amounts of animal waste, a roach infestation, and mold.

Deltona Animal Control responded to the scene and took custody of a dog that was found caged and neglected.

The child's parents, identified as 25-year-old Fermin Medrano-Perez and 24-year-old Jeneixa Rodriguez-Crespo, were arrested and charged with child neglect and animal cruelty.

According to officials, a grandparent took custody of the 4-year-old, and the Florida Department of Children and Families was contacted for follow-up.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released additional details about how long the child was left unattended, how he ended up in the retention pond, or how long the family had been living in the reported conditions.