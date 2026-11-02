Flood watch extended as heavy rain inundates parts of Central Florida

A Flood Watch remains in effect through Tuesday morning for East Central Florida's coastal counties south to Okeechobee County after heavy rainfall caused widespread flooding.

How much rain has fallen?

By the numbers:

Southern Brevard County has received between 16 and 22 inches of rain since midnight, flooding communities from Melbourne south to Grant-Valkaria.

Additional rain is possible through Tuesday morning and could worsen existing flooding.

Residents are urged to avoid flooded roads. Turn around, don't drown.

Dangerous beach and boating conditions continue

Rough seas and strong easterly winds are creating dangerous conditions along the Atlantic coast.

Waves of 5 to 7 feet and numerous life-threatening rip currents are expected at area beaches. Officials are urging people to stay out of the ocean.

Minor to moderate coastal flooding is also possible, especially south of St. Lucie Inlet.

Small Craft Advisories remain in effect through Tuesday afternoon for Atlantic waters, with some extending into Tuesday night. Boaters should expect rough seas and hazardous conditions.

Rain chances decrease later in the week

Scattered showers and storms remain possible Tuesday and Wednesday, with additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches in some areas.

Rain chances are expected to decrease from Thursday through the weekend as drier air moves into the region.

High temperatures will remain in the low to mid-80s, with overnight lows mostly in the 60s and low 70s.

A stronger cold front could approach Central Florida early next week, bringing another change in weather conditions.