Mega Millions jackpot hits $529 million: Winning numbers, next drawing

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The Brief The Mega Millions jackpot now stands at an estimated $529 million ahead of the next drawing. The next drawing is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 11 p.m. ET. The largest jackpot in Mega Millions history was a $1.602 billion ticket sold in Florida in 2023.



The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to an estimated $529 million after no one won the big prize on Friday.

Check your numbers:

The winning numbers drawn on Friday were 27, 34, 44, 53, 64 and a Mega Ball of 1.

The current jackpot has a cash option valued at $224.2 million.

Jackpot keeps growing

The jackpot has continued to roll over since July 28, when a single winning ticket worth $803 million was sold in Florida.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot ever was $1.602 billion in August 2023. The winning ticket was also sold in Florida.

When is the next drawing?

Mega Millions drawings take place every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

The next drawing is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 10.

How to play Mega Millions

Mega Millions tickets cost $5 per play.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning any Mega Million prize are 1 in 23, according to lottery officials. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 290 million.