Florida middle school student arrested after threats on social media, police say

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The Brief A St. Cloud Middle School student is accused of making threats against the school during a livestream on TikTok, according to police. The student, 14, was arrested and faces felony charges, including written or electronic threats to kill or cause bodily injury.



A St. Cloud Middle School student is accused of threatening to shoot up the school during a social media livestream, according to the police department.

Middle student makes threat on social media

What we know:

The 14-year-old student was arrested Monday after making the threat while livestreaming on TikTok, according to police.

The school's resource officer was notified of the alleged threat on Sunday evening.

Officers were able to identify the student using witness interviews and social media screenshots, police said.

While being questioned Monday, the student allegedly admitted to making the threat and told investigators that he didn't intend on carrying it out, according to police.

The teen allegedly told officers during questioning that he did not intend to carry out the threat, police said in a news release.

What they're saying:

"The St. Cloud Police Department reminds everyone that threats of violence, including those made through social media platforms, can result in serious criminal consequences," the department said in a news release.

St. Cloud Middle School shared a notice on its Facebook page reminding parents and students to say something if they see something.

"If anyone disrupts education in our community by making or disseminating a false threat, even as a joke, significant school and legal consequences will be given," the post read.

Student faces felony charges

The student, who FOX 35 is not naming because they are a minor, faces felony charges of written or electronic threats to kill or cause bodily injury and unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

The teen was taken to the Osceola County Juvenile Detention Center.