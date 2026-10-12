Flagler County handyman accused of using client’s credit card for Palm Coast 'staycation'

The Brief Deputies say Jesse Modzel used a client’s credit card for resort stays and payments to his family’s cleaning business. Detectives traced the transactions to Modzel, who was arrested Friday and later released on $2,500 bond. Investigators believe there could be additional victims and are asking them to contact the sheriff’s office.



A Palm Coast handyman is accused of using a client's credit card to pay for resort stays and make payments to his family's cleaning business, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrested Jesse Modzel, 45, on Friday after an investigation that began in December 2025.

Unauthorized charges reported

What we know:

The investigation began when a Palm Coast resident reported unauthorized charges on his credit card. The victim still had the card and told investigators he had not made the purchases.

Detectives said Modzel worked as a handyman and had unsupervised access to the victim's home through his family's cleaning business, Breezy Clean.

Investigators allege Modzel used the victim's credit card to book stays at a Palm Coast resort and make payments to the cleaning business.

Detectives follow money trail

According to the sheriff's office, the billing description associated with the business account was changed shortly before the payments were made in an apparent attempt to disguise the transactions.

Detectives said they were able to trace the money back to Modzel.

After obtaining an arrest warrant, deputies went to Modzel's home Friday. The sheriff's office said Modzel ran inside after seeing law enforcement but was later found in the backyard and arrested.

Suspect released on bond

Modzel was arrested on charges of principal to fraudulent use of a credit card, use of another person's identification and petit theft, second conviction.

He was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and later released on $2,500 bond.

"This guy thought he deserved a Palm Coast ‘staycation’ on his client's dime," Sheriff Rick Staly said. "He changed the account names to try to hide it, but detectives in our General Assignment Unit followed the money trail back to him."

Deputies looking for possible victims

What we don't know:

Investigators believe there could be additional victims because Modzel's work gave him access to customers' homes.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Modzel or Breezy Clean is asked to contact the Flagler County Sheriff's Office at 386-313-4911.