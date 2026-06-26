2 Flagler County deputies now certified to handle nuisance alligators safely

The Brief Flagler County Deputy Chandler Anderson and Sergeant Jon Reckenwald are now certified to safely handle and relocate displaced American gators. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office celebrated the achievement through a Facebook post, reminding residents that an alligator larger than four feet in an unwanted area is considered a nuisance. Officials urge the public never to handle these animals themselves—which is a third-degree felony in Florida—and to instead call the FWC Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286.



Two Flagler County deputies successfully completed an alligator-handling course offered through the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Deputy Chandler Anderson and Sergeant Jon Reckenwald are now both part of the FWC's certified Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program, where officials are trained to safely handle the "pre-historic, big toothed" American alligators found spotted in developed areas.

Alligators becoming more routine calls

What we know:

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office celebrated the duo in a humorous Facebook post. Officials shared that the deputies had mastered the "crocodilian curriculum," and learned how to read the animal’s behavior, secure it, and most importantly, work as a team.

"The number one rule of gator wrangling is the same as the number one rule of NOT becoming a gator’s lunch: communicate, stay calm, and respect the animal."

How to spot a 'nuisance’ alligator?

An alligator is considered a nuisance if it is at least 4 feet long and pops up somewhere it shouldn’t be — such as your pool, your backyard, or your porch.

What to do if you spot one?

If you come across one of these "big fellas," don’t try to play the hero. Instead, dial the FWC Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).

Because alligator bites can result in serious infections, Florida law makes it a felony for untrained residents to try and handle these larger friends. So yes, they absolutely bite! So, take it from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, who reminded Facebook followers that trying to handle it yourself can only mean "you will catch a felony rather than a gator."

The Source: The information in this story was written based on a post made by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.













