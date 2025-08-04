Flagler Beach Pier construction delayed over sea turtle nests

The Brief Sea turtle nests have paused Flagler Beach Pier construction until at least mid-September. The delay could push project completion into late 2026. Officials say there’s no legal or feasible workaround to protect the endangered species.



Construction on the Flagler Beach Pier has been temporarily halted after sea turtle nests were discovered just feet from the work site, prompting officials to pause the project until at least mid-September.

What we know:

Construction on the Flagler Beach Pier has been put on hold after two sea turtle nests were discovered just feet from the work zone — one directly in the construction path.

City officials confirmed the project will remain paused until the turtle hatchlings emerge, a process that could take up to 70 days, potentially delaying completion of the pier into next year.

The backstory:

This isn’t the first time turtle nests have been found near the site. Earlier discoveries didn’t impact progress as the nests were far enough away to allow safe continuation of work.

However, the close proximity of these latest nests leaves no room for compromise, forcing officials to take more drastic protective measures.

What they're saying:

Sea turtles are federally protected, and disrupting nests is prohibited by law, requiring cities like Flagler Beach to carefully coordinate around nature’s schedule.

"I’m not optimistic about coming up with an alternative that is much different than waiting for the 55 to 70-day incubation period," said City Engineer Bill Freeman.

What we don't know:

Officials have not provided an updated estimate of when the project might now be completed. It also remains unclear whether future nests could cause further delays as the turtle nesting season continues through the fall.