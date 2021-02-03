First US cruise lines announce COVID-19 vaccination mandate for passengers, crew

article

American Queen Steamboat Company (AQSC) and Victory Cruise Lines (VCL) have become the first cruise lines in the U.S. to mandate a coronavirus vaccine requirement for passengers and crew before setting sail this summer.

The Hornblower Group subsidiaries announced the news Tuesday, in a policy effective July 1. The sister brands follow Saga Cruises of the U.K., which made waves for announcing a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for all passengers last month.

"The health and safety of our guests, crew members and partners continues to remain our top priority. Vaccination requirement for both our guests and crew is the most prudent next step to ensure that we are providing the safest cruising experience possible," John Waggoner, CEO and founder of AQSC, said in a statement. "Our new vaccination requirement, coupled with comprehensive health and safety protocols and risk-free booking policy, will give our loyal guests another added level of assurance to join us as we return to sailing."

The immunization requirement also applies to shipboard and non-shipboard employees across the AQSC and VCL fleets.

MORE NEWS: 'Just lay low and cool it': Fauci warns against Super Bowl parties

In a media release shared with Fox News , a spokesperson for the cruise lines explained that the vaccine mandate "will further ensure the wellbeing of the individuals who overnight on our vessels." Most guests of the river cruises and ocean-going cruises are over 65, eligible (or soon eligible) to get vaccinated. Passengers who cannot receive both doses of the vaccine before their planned trip can be rebooked for a future cruise at no charge; guests who are unable to receive both doses or have no intention of getting vaccinated are advised to contact the reservations department.

Advertisement

According to AQSC and VCL, the July 1 target date was selected based on current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), outlining that Phase 1c of vaccine allocation includes essential transportation workers. Before or by July 1, vaccines for this group are expected to be available.

For now, the cruise lines will continue enforcing enhanced health and safety protocol regarding trips scheduled for April through June. After the July 1 vaccination mandate, the cruise lines will still continue abiding by the guidance set forth by the CDC, such as temperature screenings, reduced ship capacity, mask requirement in public spaces, and more. More information about the cruise lines’ enhanced SafeCruise policy is available on their site.

When the immunization requirement takes effect July 1, all AQSC and VCL guests will be required to share verified documentation of vaccination during boarding. Crew members must show this documentation during their hiring process, or before boarding.

TRENDING: Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart hosting Puppy Bowl 2021

The Cruise Lines International Association estimates that from mid-March through November 2020, the suspension of cruising because of the coronavirus pandemic has lost about $25 billion in economic activity and over 164,000 American jobs.

Get updates on this story from FOXNews.com.