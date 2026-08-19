Firefighters help stranded manatees back into water, prompting response from FWC

The Brief New Smyrna Beach firefighters helped two manatees back into the water after they were stranded for more than eight hours. FWC later reminded the department that stranded manatees should not be handled without guidance from wildlife experts. Officials advise anyone who finds a stranded marine animal to keep their distance and contact FWC.



New Smyrna Beach firefighters helped two stranded manatees back into the water after the animals spent more than eight hours on shore.

That prompted Florida wildlife officials to remind first responders that stranded marine mammals should not be handled without guidance from trained experts.

What they're saying:

The New Smyrna Beach Fire Department said crews became concerned about the animals’ well-being after an on-scene volunteer with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) had to leave. Firefighters then stepped in and helped guide the manatees back into the water.

Denise Anderson, with the Friends of Manatees organization, praised the firefighters’ actions.

"They should be applauded as heroes," Anderson said.

Anderson said she was concerned the stranded animals had been left without measures such as shade, wet towels or water being poured over them.

After the rescue, FWC officers contacted the fire department and explained that the manatees should not have been touched without assistance from wildlife experts.

FWC described its conversation with the department as productive and said the agencies look forward to working together in the future.

What you can do:

Wildlife officials advise people who encounter a stranded marine animal to keep their distance and contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for assistance.