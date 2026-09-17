Fired Titusville police chief avoids conviction after crash ticket tossed

The Brief Former Titusville Police Chief John Lau had a careless driving ticket dismissed in a Viera court Thursday. State troopers presented no evidence or witnesses regarding the rollover crash, leading a judge to toss the charge. Lau agreed to pay a fine for an open container violation without admitting guilt to resolve the case.



Former Titusville Police Chief John Lau had his careless driving ticket dismissed Thursday after state troopers presented no evidence or witnesses in court.

Viera court hearing

What we know:

A judge tossed the careless driving ticket during a court hearing in Viera that lasted less than five minutes. Troopers told the judge they had no evidence or witnesses to present regarding the rollover car crash that cost the long-time police chief his job over the summer.

Lau did not appear in court, but his attorney agreed to withhold adjudication for an open container charge found in his city vehicle. That resolution means Lau faces no admission of guilt or criminal conviction, but he must pay a fine within 90 days. FHP officials previously stated they never conducted a DUI investigation at the hospital following the crash because Lau showed no signs of impairment at the time.

Titusville community reaction

What we don't know:

It remains unclear why troopers did not present evidence during the hearing, and Lau's attorney offered no comment following the proceeding. Lau has not spoken publicly about the crash or his refusal to take a drug test that led to his termination.

Multiple Titusville residents attended the brief hearing to push for accountability, expressing frustration that the case ended with only a fine. "He got away, what, scot-free?" asked resident Vickie Conklin. "If it was a common citizen, they would have been locked up and sent to jail right away."

Resident Kathleen O'Rourke added, "We wanted to see justice served. Obviously, that didn't happen, but that is why we came here. The citizens care deeply about what is going on in the city hall of Titusville."