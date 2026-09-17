1 hurt after pickup truck crashes into toll booth on SR-417, FHP says
article
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person was hurt Thursday after a pickup truck crashed into a toll booth on State Road 417 in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Toll booth crash
What we know:
The crash happened near the Curry Ford Road off-ramp.
According to FHP, a Ford Ranger was traveling south on SR-417 when the driver lost control.
The truck entered the exit ramp and hit a toll booth, troopers said.
The driver was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.
Part of exit ramp blocked
The inside lane of the exit ramp is blocked, according to authorities.
What we don't know:
FHP has not released any other details about the crash, which is under investigation.
The Source: This story was written with information released by the Florida Highway Patrol.