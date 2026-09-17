1 hurt after pickup truck crashes into toll booth on SR-417, FHP says

article

The Brief A pickup truck crashed into a toll booth on State Road 417 in Orange County on Thursday, FHP said. The crash happened near the Curry Ford off-ramp. The driver of the pickup truck lost control of the vehicle before crashing into the toll booth, according to FHP.



One person was hurt Thursday after a pickup truck crashed into a toll booth on State Road 417 in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Toll booth crash

What we know:

The crash happened near the Curry Ford Road off-ramp.

According to FHP, a Ford Ranger was traveling south on SR-417 when the driver lost control.

The truck entered the exit ramp and hit a toll booth, troopers said.

The driver was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

Part of exit ramp blocked

The inside lane of the exit ramp is blocked, according to authorities.

What we don't know:

FHP has not released any other details about the crash, which is under investigation.