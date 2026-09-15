2-year-old airlifted after being found in St. Cloud pool

The Brief A 2-year-old boy was airlifted after being found in St. Cloud pool. Authorities said 911 dispatchers guided family members through CPR until paramedics arrived.



A 2-year-old boy was airlifted to a pediatric trauma center Monday evening after he was found in a residential swimming pool, according to St. Cloud Fire Rescue.

Emergency crews responded around 7:45 p.m. to a home on Settlers Court, off Old Canoe Creek Road, for a reported drowning.

The backstory:

The child was discovered in the home's pool before family members called 911. Dispatchers provided CPR instructions over the phone until St. Cloud Fire Rescue paramedics arrived and continued lifesaving efforts.

The boy was then transported by AirCare to a pediatric trauma center. Officials did not immediately release information about his condition.

Fire rescue officials are reminding families to follow the "ABCs" of water safety:

A dult supervision around water at all times.

B arriers, including fences and locked gates, to restrict access to pools and other bodies of water.

Classes to teach children how to swim and CPR training for adults.