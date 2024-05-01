Expand / Collapse search

UCLA protest: Fights erupt, firecrackers thrown at pro-Palestinian tents

By KJ Hiramoto
Updated  May 1, 2024 6:59am EDT
LOS ANGELES - Violence erupted on the UCLA campus Tuesday night as multiple brawls broke out and firecrackers exploded outside the makeshift gates of the pro-Palestine encampments in Westwood.

No police intervention during chaos at UCLA

Neither FOX 11's crews nor SkyFOX spotted LAPD or UC's campus police confronting the alleged agitators during the hours-long chaos at UCLA. At one point, members of a private security firm stood still as fists were flying and firecrackers were being tossed around just feet away.

Some of the chaos was captured during FOX 11's evening newscast and at one point, someone tossed a firecracker at the pro-Palestinian encampment site.

The brawls happened in short spurts several times over the overnight hours. In addition, for nearly three hours, there were no signs of the Los Angeles Police Department or University of California campus cops jumping in to confront the people fighting and causing the disturbance at UCLA.

Around midnight, UC's police department formally requested help from the LAPD. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who was in Washington D.C. at the time of the campus chaos, confirmed at 1:47 a.m. PT Wednesday officers arrived on campus.

Firecrackers thrown at UCLA encampment

Multiple fights broke out and firecrackers were thrown at a UCLA encampment.

Fighting at UCLA as security stand still

Brawls broke out on UCLA's campus right outside the fences of a pro-Palestine encampment. As fists were flying and fire crackers were being tossed around, a private security firm (not to be confused with LAPD and UC schools' campus cops) stood still just a short distance away.

LAPD announced on social media echoing Bass' announcement at 2 a.m. PT Wednesday.

As violence occurred just feet away from them, members of a private security firm – not to be confused with LAPD officers or UC schools' campus police – stood still.

Private security standing still amidst chaos

In the midst of the campus chaos at UCLA, staff members with a private security firm, not to be confused with UC's campus police and LAPD, stood still as they await help from other law enforcement members.

FOX 11's crew on the scene got a whiff of pepper spray. As a result, they briefly lost their voices mid-newscast.

UCLA riot: People taken into ambulance

People were taken into ambulances as a result of the unrest breaking out on UCLA's campus during dueling protests between Palestine and Israel demonstrators.

FOX 11's ground crew suspected the groups of people fighting and causing trouble outside the encampment site may have nothing to do with pro-Palestine and pro-Israel beliefs, adding that the perpetrators behind the violence were likely agitators, not demonstrators.

UCLA's Strategic Communications office issued the following statement:

"Horrific acts of violence occurred at the encampment tonight and we immediately called law enforcement for mutual aid support. The fire department and medical personnel are on the scene. We are sickened by this senseless violence and it must end."

All seemed calm on campus early Wednesday morning as a large police presence remained. 