Fire at Walt Disney World Dolphin hotel prompts evacuation, restaurant closure

The Brief A fire broke out Thursday in the kitchen of a restaurant at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort. Guests and staff were briefly evacuated from the Dolphin hotel as smoke was seen coming out of the building. The restaurant, Bourbon Steak, is closed until further notice, according to a spokesperson.



A fire broke out in a restaurant at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin resort on Thursday, prompting guests and staff to briefly evacuate the hotel, according to a spokesperson.

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What we know:

The fire happened in the kitchen of the Bourbon Steak restaurant in the Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel.

According to a spokesperson, the ventilation system moved the smoke out of the restaurant, which made it visible from the outside of the hotel.

Videos shared on social media showed heavy smoke coming from the hotel.

"In the interest of guest and cast member safety, the hotel evacuated the lobby and many guest room floors," a spokesperson said in a statement. "Once they were assured of no safety concerns, guests were allowed to return to their rooms."

The restaurant will remain closed until further notice, according to the spokesperson.

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What is Bourbon Steak?

Bourbon Steak is a high-end restaurant by celebrity Chef Michael Mina.

The restaurant, which opened in 2025, offers a modern take on the American steakhouse concept with premium cuts of beef, seafood and wines on the menu.

Bourbon Steak is one of the "signature" restaurants at the Swan and Dolphin. Other restaurants include Il Mulino, Todd English's Bluezoo and Amare.