Fire officials say flames caused heavy damage to Flagler Beach home
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - An early morning fire severely damaged a house just off Ocean Palm Drive in Flagler Beach, according to a Facebook post from Flagler County Fire-Rescue
Fire crews from several agencies joined Flagler Beach firefighters battling the blaze which broke out just after 6am.
When crews arrived, flames were already through the roof the social media post said.
Courtesy Flagler County Fire-Rescue
Firefighters who had gone inside the home had to evacuate when conditions became dangerous.
The home suffered heavy damage, but no injuries were reported, officials said.
The State Fire Marshall's Office was contacted and the cause was deemed to be accidental.