Find Your Fabulosity uses lipstick to help domestic violence survivors reclaim confidence

Editor's note: If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, help and resources are available. Call or text 911 for emergencies. The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233, by texting "START" to 88788, or online chat.

A Longwood woman is helping domestic violence survivors rediscover their confidence — one tube of lipstick at a time.

Sheryl Kurland founded Find Your Fabulosity after volunteering at Safehouse of Seminole in Sanford. She said she was moved by what she saw.

What started as a small gesture has grown into a nationwide effort.

"I saw how raw and lost these women were, and I wanted to figure out a way to make these women feel like women again," Kurland said.

At her next workshop for survivors, Kurland brought 20 lipsticks to hand out at the end of the event. The response, she said, was immediate.

"The sunshine came out in every one of them. It was an immediate transformation," Kurland said. "It was like the pain just lifted and went right out the window."

Over the past 10 years, Find Your Fabulosity has donated more than 115,000 lipsticks to domestic violence shelters across the country.

"It gives them self-esteem, dignity again — and to shine," one volunteer said.

Kurland said the impact goes beyond makeup.

"We women love our lipstick, but to a domestic violence survivor — she has lost everything," she said. "There is something magical about putting on that color and looking in the mirror and saying, ‘There I am again.’"

Trauma psychotherapist Janie Lacy said small acts of choice can play a significant role in recovery.

"Many survivors will describe themselves as feeling invisible or erased," Lacy said. "Establishing identity is a critical part of the healing process. To me, lipstick is about more than makeup — it’s about reclaiming her agency."

Lacy said abuse is often about power and control, stripping victims of their ability to make choices.

"For years someone else controlled their choices. Now they get to decide — do I want to wear pink, red or berry?" she said. "That moment of choice, however small it may seem, can be incredibly empowering."

The nonprofit is entirely volunteer-run, meaning donations go directly toward purchasing new lipsticks for survivors.

"I always tell our volunteers, every lipstick you touch is going to make a difference in the life of another woman," Kurland said. "You can’t see her, you can’t talk to her, but you can feel the power of a lipstick we are giving away."

According to national statistics, more than 10 million adults in the United States experience domestic violence each year. Advocates note that abuse affects both women and men, with about 1 in 4 men experiencing abuse.

Anyone in an abusive situation can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline for help by calling 800-799-SAFE (7233) or texting "START" to 88788.