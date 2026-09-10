Oviedo residents raise flooding concerns after creek overflows during routine rain

The Brief Sweetwater Creek overflowed into Oviedo backyards after routine rain, alarming nearby residents. City officials say construction at the Magnolia Street crossing contributed to the flooding and call it an isolated event. A city study is underway to evaluate possible drainage improvements, but no solutions have been identified yet.



Residents living along Sweetwater Creek in Oviedo are raising concerns after a routine afternoon rainstorm sent water spilling into backyards.

This has raised concerns over erosion and renewed fears about flooding.

‘It makes me nervous’

What they're saying:

Kevin Nowak said he was surprised to see floodwaters reach his property after what he described as a typical Central Florida rain event.

"It makes me nervous and unsettled, just like my neighbors," Nowak said.

The overflowing creek washed away soil beneath his fence, leaving a large gap where the ground had previously been level.

"All of this here is a result of the water coming up this morning or last night whenever it came up," Nowak said. "It washed all that out because it used to be even grade right to the bottom of the fence."

Nowak said flooding was rarely an issue before Hurricane Ian.

"Prior to a couple of years before Hurricane Ian, we never noticed water coming up into any of our yards, really," he said.

Nowak said residents want assurances the problem will not happen again.

"Is something gonna be done? Because this shouldn't be happening," he said. "We're not, as residents, seeing any positive progress to even know if there's something in the works."

The other side:

City officials, however, said they have not found evidence of an overall increase in flooding along Sweetwater Creek.

"During a heavy rain, you might see some increased flow in there, but I wouldn't say we've seen an increase in flooding," Assistant City Engineer Paul Yeargain said.

Yeargain said the latest flooding was likely made worse by ongoing construction at the Magnolia Street crossing, where crews are replacing a creek crossing. A temporary barrier partially blocked the water's flow, causing it to back up upstream and overflow into nearby properties.

"That water just kind of shot forth up the stream, if you will, and it kind of inundated part of the creek up there," Yeargain said.

City officials described the incident as an isolated event tied to the construction project. However,

What's next:

The city said it is conducting a study of Sweetwater Creek to evaluate whether drainage and water flow can be improved, though officials said the project remains in its early stages and no recommendations have been made.