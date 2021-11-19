FHP: Woman killed in hit-and-run on I-95 in Brevard County

article

The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian on I-95 in Brevard County.

According to FHP, the vehicle was traveling northbound on I-95 and a 61-year-old woman was in the lanes. It is unknown what she was doing on the highway.

The vehicle struck the victim and she was thrown onto the paved median next to the guardrail. She was found around 6:45 a.m. on Friday. Troopers believe the crash may have occurred between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.