Troopers search for man who shot at 2 women driving on I-4 in Volusia County, FHP says

Troopers are searching for a man who reportedly fired multiple rounds into a car on Interstate 4 early Sunday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on I-4 West just before State Road 472 in Volusia County.

Authorities said two women were traveling westbound in a 2022 BMW on the interstate near SR-44 when they noticed a vehicle following them.

When the women tried to get away from the car while near the SR-472 exit, FHP said the car pulled up to their car's left side and a man inside began shooting, before continuing west on I-4.

Seven rounds struck the left side of the vehicle, with one hitting the front of the car, troopers said in a news release. The women were not hurt in the shooting, troopers said, but the bullets reportedly struck their car's engine, causing it to become disabled.

The suspect's car was described as a burgundy or dark color, older model Nissan Altima with dark windows and grey rims.

The women described the suspect as "a black male with an age range of mid to late 20s," FHP said in a statement. He reportedly began firing shots into their car from his car's front passenger seat.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call FHP at 407- 737-2213 or contact CRIMELINE.