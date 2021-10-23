FHP: Motorcyclist run over, killed in double hit-and-run crash in Volusia County

article

The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for two vehicles that they say ran over a motorcyclist and left the scene.

According to FHP, the 42-year-old motorcyclist from Deltona was traveling northbound on State Road 415 early Saturday morning when he lost control and overturned. The man was ejected into the travel lanes.

FHP says two separate vehicles ran over the motorcyclist and did not stop.

MORE NEWS: Orlando police officers warn of a scam targeting small businesses

One vehicle is described as dark-colored with front end damage. Troopers say it was losing coolant so it will probably be disabled. No description was available for the second vehicle.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS. The crash remains under investigation.