Father-in-law of murdered Florida mother files to be released from jail

The father-in-law of a Florida mother murdered earlier this year is filing to be released on his own recognizance on a murder charge.

Osceola County mother Nicole Montalvo was reported missing in October. Her remains were soon found after on the property of a St. Cloud home owned by the Rivera family. Her estranged husband, Christopher Otero-Rivera, and his father, Angel Luis Rivera, were both arrested on first-degree murder charges, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said. Other family Rivera members, including the husband's brother and mother, were arrested and face charges related to Montalvo's death.

Otero-Rivera filed to be released on his own recognizance on the murder charge. The judge granted this on Tuesday, as prosecutors reportedly did not present any evidence to the judge to convince him to keep him behind bars. However, Otero-Rivera remains in jail without bond on a probation violation charge.

"What happened here is just a rule of criminal procedure. The judge did the right thing. The state did the right thing. They found that there was not a legal factual basis to proceed at this point," said Migdalia Perez, Otero-Rivera's attorney. Meanwhile, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office is continuing its investigation and is working with the state attorney's office to provide them with evidence and information.

On Wednesday, Otero-Rivera's father, Angel Luis Rivera, has filed to be released on his own recognizance on the murder charge as well. He will have a hearing on Thursday morning regarding this motion, his attorney confirmed.

