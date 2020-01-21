Father accused of tackling student-athlete during wresting match

A father who came out of the stands and lunged at his son's opponent during a wrestling match on Saturday in Kannapolis, North Carolina is now facing charges.

Harrisburg resident Barry Jones was attending a wrestling match featuring Hickory Ridge High School where his son is on the team.

Hickory Ridge was facing off against Southeast Guilford High School Saturday at 415 East 1st Street in Kannapolis, FOX 8 WGHP reported.

During his son's match, cell phone video shows Jones tackling his son's opponent after a big hit. The North Carolina High School Athletic Association told FOX 8 that the expert on the mat called the wrestling move during the match 'illegal.'

Barry Jones faces charges of simple assault and disorderly conduct.

Jones was subsequently arrested.

“I mean yeah, because you can’t just run up and truck a kid because your kid lost,” said Genna Anderson, a Harrisburg resident.

Advertisement

The 17-year-old student-athlete who was tackled was not seriously injured.

“The parent in my book is out of order, and if it was my child, I would press charges,” said Delilah Weeks, who also lives in Harrisburg.

Jones faces charges of simple assault and disorderly conduct.