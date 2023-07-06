New heat-seeking cameras to help Brevard firefighters spot victims caught in flames

Brevard County firefighters have a new tool to keep each other safe and improve the efficiency of their rescues.

The department is investing $20,000 in 20 new heat-seeking cameras across the department. It's important to have an extra "set of eyes" when a firefighter goes into a smoke filled room because can’t see their hands or really anything in front of their faces, but thermal-imaging cameras can.

"They’re able to tell the environment we’re entering, and it keeps the firefighters aware of their surroundings and the environment," said Matt Luisi who’s the district chief of training for Brevard County Fire Rescue.

With the new investment, the goal is to make sure crews are prepared for the harsh conditions and have an extra lifesaving tool to help them navigate the dangerous situation.

"It makes everybody feel safer. It speaks to how much the training tools that we have available – it’s going to enhance our service delivery," Luisi added.

It works by reading the temperature of a room. Firefighters can spot the outline of a victim. It will also help them find a safe escape if they’re caught in the flames.

"Every second counts, and every second that we’re in there is more dangerous for us, so the faster we can get them out, the higher their chances for survival," he said.

Firefighter advocacy groups say any kind of safety investment is crucial.

"The fact that the fire department is taking good care of their firefighters is of extreme importance," said Birgitte Messerschmidt who’s the research director for the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

The NFPA tracks fire departments across the nation while advocating for safety improvements in the industry and recording the number of firefighter deaths in their new annual report.

"The fact that we found this year, there were 96 fatal firefighter injuries in the year of 2022 is still 96 too many," Messerschmidt added.

Tools like the camera BCFR is buying is one way a local department is working to make sure every crew member makes it out of a fire alive.

"We’re leading the charge. We’re leading the way in customer service delivery, and at the end of the day – we’re going to keep our firefighters safe and keep our residents safe, as well," Luisi concluded.

Installation and training with the cameras is underway for new recruits. The chiefs want to make sure crew members know how to use the technology at a training facility before stepping into a real fire.

Over the years, the price for the technology has also come down. What was once $20,000 for one is now only $800. That’s another reason the department is able to invest in this technology.