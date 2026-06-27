Escaped Volusia inmate captured in Vero Beach, deputies say

article

The Brief Officials said 31-year-old Jalyn Binion was captured at a residence in Vero Beach. Binion escaped from the Volusia County facility earlier in the week, according to officials.



An inmate who escaped a Volusia County housing facility has been captured in Indian River, according to deputies.

Jalyn Binion, 31, had escaped from a housing facility located in Daytona Beach on June 21, according to records with the Florida Department of Corrections.

He was taken into custody on June 22 at a residence in Vero Beach by officials with the Indian River County Sheriff's Office and US Marshals, according to deputies.

Officals said Binion attempted to jump from a second story window before he was ultimately taken into custody.

Binion had been serving time for grand theft charges.