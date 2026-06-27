Escaped Volusia inmate captured in Vero Beach, deputies say
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VERO BEACH, Fla. - An inmate who escaped a Volusia County housing facility has been captured in Indian River, according to deputies.
Jalyn Binion, 31, had escaped from a housing facility located in Daytona Beach on June 21, according to records with the Florida Department of Corrections.
He was taken into custody on June 22 at a residence in Vero Beach by officials with the Indian River County Sheriff's Office and US Marshals, according to deputies.
Officals said Binion attempted to jump from a second story window before he was ultimately taken into custody.
Binion had been serving time for grand theft charges.