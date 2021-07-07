Elsa forces Walt Disney World to cancel fireworks event

A fireworks show at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, was canceled on Tuesday, as Tropical Storm Elsa approached the state’s southwest coast.

WDW News Today reported that the EPCOT Forever fireworks was been canceled and "Happily Ever After at Magic Kingdom was modified. No word on if performances for Wednesday night will be changed.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for parts of Florida, including Orlando, on Tuesday night.

Footage shared by Instagram user tequila_and_tiaras shows a large crowd at Walt Disney World waiting around in the rain. The source told Storyful that many people were still in the park at 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

The National Hurricane Center warned of a "life-threatening storm surge" and "hurricane conditions" along parts of Florida’s west coast on Tuesday night into Wednesday.

