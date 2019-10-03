Drowning death investigated in Seminole County

article

Authorities in Seminole County are investigating a drowning in a pond off of Semoran Blvd., near the Seminole-Orange county line, just east of Apopka.

Deputies were called to the area around 2 p.m. after it was reported that two suspicious vehicles were parked behind a Walmart Neighborhood Market. It was learned by deputies that two friends had gone fishing in a pond just west of Balmy Beach Dr. The body of one victim has been recovered, and investigators believe there may be a second victim in the water. Right now, dive teams with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office are searching in the area where a canoe was located submerged underwater.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This story was written out of Lake Mary, Florida.