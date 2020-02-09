Driver in Florida arrested after plowing van into GOP voter registration tent
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says it has arrested a suspect accused of driving into a republican voter registration tent, nearly hitting volunteers.
Gregory Timm is facing charges of aggravated assault, criminal mischief and driving with a suspended license.
Duval County GOP's Twitter account posted: "Today [Saturday] in Jacksonville, Florida six Trump Campaign volunteers were intentionally targeted while registering voters."
Investigators say no one was injured.