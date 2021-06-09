Dogs expected to be okay following fire at Clearwater animal clinic

article

Firefighters gave three dogs a little TLC after putting out a fire at the All Pet Care animal clinic on Sunset Point Road Wednesday afternoon.

In images posted on Twitter by Clearwater Fire and Rescue, firefighters are seen giving oxygen to one dog sitting in a sink and snuggling another dog inside a vehicle following a small fire at the facility.

Firefighters say the fire was located outside the building and all dogs are expected to be okay.

Courtesy: Clearwater Fire and Rescue

