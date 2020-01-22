Dog with inoperable tumor becomes police K-9 for a day

A terminally-ill dog was made an honorary K-9 by the Pasco Police Department on Jan. 20.

The dog, Eddie, has an inoperable tumor and six to 12 months to live. His caretakers at the Mikey’s Chance Canine Rescue made a “bucket list” for Eddie, including becoming an honorary K-9 officer for the day.

The police department shared images of smiling Eddie wearing a yellow uniform. The post has received over 2,000 likes on Facebook, with users sharing their love for Eddie and admiration for the department’s efforts.

“Unbelievably kind to give those last months to a special pup knowing the heartbreak that comes,” one user wrote. “Good to know there are still genuinely kind people still out there.”

“Thanking for allowing this adorable pooch to full fill a fancy of becoming a K9 for the day,” wrote another.

The department also shared footage of Eddie’s swearing in ceremony, as well clips of the pooch riding around with officers and greeting members of the community.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.