Disney World to give 3 attractions special holiday music overlays

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The Brief Disney World is adding holiday tunes to three of its attractions for the holiday season. Starting in November, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets and Alien Swirling Saucers will get holiday overlays. Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster will also get an updated reshow as part of the overlay.



Disney World has revealed new holiday overlays are coming to three of its attractions next month.

For a limited time, Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets and Alien Swirling Saucers at Hollywood Studios and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT will feature holiday tunes.

Rock 'n' Roller Coaster: Obligatory Holiday Overlay

Rock 'n' Roller Coaster will celebrate the holidays from Nov. 4 through Jan. 6, 2027, with the "Obligatory Holiday Overlay."

Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, the featured band at the attraction, will switch out its standard set list for covers of holiday songs:

"Little Saint Nick" by The Electric Mayhem

"Holiday Road" featuring Kermit the Frog and Fozzie Bear

"Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" with Jennifer Hudson

"Silver Bells" featuring Cyndi Lauper

Disney also said the overlay will include a holiday soundtrack playing in the attraction's courtyard and an updated pre-show with Dr. Teeth and the band "deep in rehearsals for their holiday spectacular."

Alien Swirling Saucers

Another Hollywood Studios attraction is getting a holiday overlay this season.

On Nov. 4, Alien Swirling Saucers in Toy Story Land will swap out its usual playlist for four holiday tracks.

The tracks include "Toyland," "Deck the Halls," "Swirling, Swirling, Saucers" and "Joy to the Swirl."

Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind

Over at EPCOT, the Guardians of the Galaxy coaster will get a holiday-inspired "remix" from Nov. 25 through Jan. 6, 2027.

The new playlist will include three tunes:

"Christmas Wrapping" by The Waitresses

"Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24" by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra

"It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year" by Andy Williams

Holiday season at Disney World

The overlays are part of the holiday season at Disney World that will include festive decor at the parks, Santa meet-and-greets and special events like Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party and Jollywood Nights.