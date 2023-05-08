Walt Disney World to loosen theme park reservation requirements in 2024: What you need to know

While reservations will still be required for some tickets, Disney announced that it would loosen reservation requirements to visit Walt Disney World's Florida theme parks in 2024.

Starting on Jan. 9, 2024, reservations for date-specific tickets to visit Walt Disney World's theme parks will no longer require a separate reservation to visit EPCOT, Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, or Animal Kingdom.

Also in 2024, Walt Disney World plans to offer so-called "good-to-go days," where Disney passholders and Cast Members – Disney employees – will not need a reservation to visit the theme parks. Disney said the amount of days will vary by park and pass blockout dates may still apply.

Disney on Monday also announced that it would bring back its popular Disney Quick Service Dining Plan and Disney Dining Plan in 2024.

"We know our guests – and families in particular – have missed dining plans, which offer guests the convenience and peace of mind of pre-paying for their meals and snacks," Disney wrote on its official Disney Parks Blog.

Disney also announced that it was working on improvements to its Genie+ and Lightning Lane services to allow guests to plan before their visits vs. having to make selections day of or throughout the day. Details, however, were not immediately shared.

"Our goal is to give you the opportunity to spend less time planning in the park and more time enjoying your visit with friends and family. While we are not yet able to share specific details, we look forward to sharing more information at a later date," Disney wrote.

It's the latest update to Disney's theme parks since former CEO Bob Iger returned to the company in November 2022.

"We care about that and continue to listen to your feedback."

Among the updates that have been made: