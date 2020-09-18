Detroit rapper found dead in kid's slide, protesters say business used discovery as promotion

A rapper was found dead outside a holistic center in Detroit but the business is facing protests for the way its owner used his death to promote events.

Before we go on, we should warn you some of the images in this story are disturbing.

Robert Pizzimenti - 'Dr. Rob' - runs the Psychedelic Healing Shack off Woodward near 7 Mile. Last Saturday, he was live on Facebook as EMT's removed the body of a regular at the shack - Max Julian - from a treehouse slide.

Dr. Bob narrated what was happening and then, shockingly, promoted an upcoming show.



"Something is always happening at the Psychedelic Shack and that boy is cold, I don't think he's coming back but we got music tonight, music tonight," he said in the Facebook stream. "Oh man, alright well music tonight with Judy Moon always something going on."

Friends of Julian's, like Kent Brown AKA Supa Emcee, was outraged with the tasteless video and has been organizing days of protests.



"If this is someone you love and have compassion for, would you make a joke as they pulled his body out?" he said. "I would say pack up and get out of here we don't want you here."



The sign out front says the shack is a holistic healing center with a lot of followers. But

"Dr. Bob is a professional healer," said Raneem Omar. "Just so many methods that he (uses) no no he doesn't distribute (drugs) or anything like that."

Detroit Police say there are no signs of foul play in Max's death and believe it was an overdose. But Max's friends are calling for the shack to be investigated.

"The hearsay would probably blow your head back and your viewers," Brown said.



Friends said the Detroit area rapper had his demons but he didn't deserve this kind of disrespect.

"He had his good, he had his bad but he's still a person," Brown said.

Dr. Bob talked to us on the phone and apologized said he sends thoughts and prayers to Max's family.