Deputy arrested after being found inside stranger's minivan

A deputy with the Orange County Sheriff's Office has been arrested on charges of burglary and petit theft.

Deputies said Cameron Turk, 32, was found inside the minivan of a woman he didn't know, smelling of alcohol and with a baby pacifier and a face mask in his pocket.

The woman called reporting that she was asleep and heard someone trying to open the front door of her house. She said she then looked outside and saw a man she did not recognize getting into her van, which was unlocked and parked in her driveway.

On the way to the jail, the man told deputies he was depressed, prompting a mental health evaluation.