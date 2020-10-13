Deputies search for suspect in driveway crowbar attack, car vehicle theft

article

Volusia County sheriff’s detectives are searching for the suspect in a crowbar attack and vehicle theft that happened Sunday at a home on Cottageville Street in Deltona.

This 2019 Ford Edge was stolen during an attempted home burglary. The homeowner interrupted the burglary, prompting the suspect to attack the victim with a crowbar. The suspect and victim fought and the suspect stole the victim’s keys from his pants pocket. The suspect then fled in the vehicle.

The vehicle’s Florida license tag is EXH-L18, but it may have been removed or swapped.

Anyone with information about this carjacking or if you spot this vehicle, please contact Volusia Sheriff’s Detective Eric Cheek via email at echeek@vcso.us or by phone: (386) 860-7030, Ext. 20116.